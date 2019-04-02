Join bird walk at Centre Vale Park

volunteers from the Friends of Centre Vale Park in Todmorden are leading three guided walks at the venue – all with different themes.

Now that the weather is getting better, the group has decided to host a Bird Walk on Sunday, April 7, starting at 10.30am from the Old Coach Yard.

Bob Still, who will be leading the first walk, said: “Spring is such a good time to see and listen to the bird life in the park woodland. We hope lots of people will be able to join us and enjoy it.”

People interested in joining the walk can contact Bob on stillbob@gmail.com or just turn up on that morning. Email sandrpennie@gmail.com for other walk details.