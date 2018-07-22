Labour councillor Dave Young: Major improvement schemes for the Valley

Earlier this month I was elected as Chair of Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd Town Development Board.

Our remit is to improve the quality of life for constituents in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd and deliver schemes in our two communities. Our first achievement was to move the Hebden Bridge Market to Lees Yard and increase it to four days a week which has proved very successful.

There are other schemes in the pipeline mostly funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Fund & LTP Funding as these are as follows:

A646 Corridor Improvement Project

The main aims of this overall programme is to deliver a multi modal package of improvements to address identified pinch points and improve journey time reliability, improve resilience to incidents and weather events and encourage modal shift along the A646/A6033 corridor. The works briefly comprise of the following below:

Hebden Bridge:

Introduction of new signalised junction to replace existing priority junction at A646 / Commercial Street.

Removal of signals at A646 / Bridge Gate / Holme Street to change to a priority junction.

Reconfiguration of A646 / Albert Street signalised junction, removing access to parking for flats.

Cycle provision at Heptonstall Road

Removal of parking bays at Market Street – which may prove very controversial

Introduction of TROs on A646 east of Station Road.

Travel hub in Hebden Bridge, on Crown Street.

Improvements to Keighley Road (A6033) up to Duck Hill.

Resurfacing of Canal Towpath from Hebden Bridge to Todmorden.

Mytholmroyd:

Replace existing footbridge to the west of New Road.

Formalisation of parking outside Burnley Road Academy and road widening.

Provision of tow path link along the edge of the old school playing field.

Public Engagement for these proposed schemes are being planned for August and September, over a six week period. Dates still to be confirmed. There will be a drop in session and an online portal showing the proposals for the schemes and the public will be invited to have their say in the form of a survey. The feedback will be collated and included as part of the invitation to tender to take the schemes to the next stage of the process – detailed design and Full Business Case production, where the proposals can be amended if necessary based on feedback i.e. there is still the potential for the proposals to be amended or removed from the package of works.

Mytholmroyd Bus Hot Spots

We are proposing to build a bespoke bus shelter in Mytholmroyd in the location of the current toilet block, which is due to be demolished by the EA in the coming weeks. Some of the aims of the bus hot spots programme which we believe we will achieve with the new bespoke shelter are:

Improving customer perception of bus services thereby reducing the reliance on the car for many journeys.

Helping to increase bus patronage – A beautiful, bespoke shelter or ‘hub’ increases attractiveness of bus use. This will provide rail and tourist information and be a centre piece for Mytholmroyd

Improve air quality. The new bespoke shelter or bus hub put in place of the (to be demolished) public toilets pushes individuals back away from the exhaust fumes (this is an AQMA) reducing levels of NO2/PMx that’s inhaled.

Improving the boarding and alighting arrangements for bus passengers.

Reducing customer complaints.

Contributing towards the regeneration and revitalisation of both the business community and our living areas

A separate proposal as part of the Bus Hot Spots scheme is to remove the existing Eastbound bus stop outside the Dusty Miller and creation of a new layby outside Russell Deans. The main reasons for this proposal are:

Moving the bus shelter enables more efficient right turn movements onto New Road and improves road safety.

By creating a new layby eastbound we will provide a place outside of the district centre for buses to wait, improving operational efficiency for the bus operators and overall network efficiency.

The new bus stop outside Russell Deans is a better location for the High School students to wait and will enable the elimination of a stop for students currently located further from Midgely road. Waiting facilities will also be improved and a Real Time screen provided.