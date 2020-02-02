Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Willowdene Avenue, Halifax.

Detached ancillary building to form open garage & office: Strait Hey Farm, Stock Hey Lane, Todmorden.

Change of use of the Unit AR2 (with an established B2 use) to enable it to be used for general business (Class B1(b) and B1(c)) and employment purposes (Class B2 and B8): Total Polyfilm Limited, Armytage Road, Brighouse.

Change of use of the Unit AR1 (with an established B2 use) to enable it to be used for general business (Class B1(b) and B1(c)) and employment purposes (Class B2 and B8): Unit 1 Armytage Road, Brighouse.

Residential development of 23 dwellings (Reserved matters pursuant to 18/00118/OUT) The outline planning application was not an environmental impact assessment application: Land At Junction Of Birkby Lane And Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Single storey rear extension, alterations to window openings at first floor to rear and new window opening at ground floor to side elevation: Old Hall Barn, Eastwood Lane, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to 19/00641; omission of store room and replacement with open covered storage area: 98 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 6 Coiners Fold, Mytholmroyd.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land South East Of 4 Sunny Bank Heathy Lane, Holmfield.

Single storey side/rear extension and formation of parking area to front: 8 Orchard Way, Brighouse.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Stansfield Grange Stansfield Mill Lane, Triangle.

Two storey rear extension and demolition of existing subterranean garage to form two off street parking spaces and a subterranean store: 29 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse.

Residential development of two dwellings comprising plot 1 as approved and plot 2 amended house type: Land Opposite Tetrodena Kennels Break Neck Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of conservatory to facilitate two storey rear extension with dormer window and alterations to roof to form gable instead of hip roof.: 1 Longfield Avenue, Northowram.

Conversion and extension of garage and store to living space ancillary to dwelling: Somersby House, Trimmingham Road, Halifax.

Demolition of existing garage and builders store and compound to facilitate the construction of one Detached Dwelling (Outline): Land Between 11 And 17 Shelf Moor Road, Shelf.

Demolition of existing detached property and construction of 4, three storey townhouses with associated external landscaping: 118 New Street, Southowram.