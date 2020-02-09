Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

Change of use from public house (A4) to offices (B1): The Turnpike, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Single storey side extension with terrace to first floor: Sycamore Lodge, Beechwood Road, Holmfield.

Residential development of 17 dwellings: The Probation Centre, Spring Hall Lane, Halifax.

Works to trees including prune one and fell six (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Blackbrook Court, Brighouse.

Change of use and conversion of part of lower two floors of Church building, to two dwellings. Amended scheme to application 19/00031/LBC (Listed Building Consent): 14 Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey extension to East elevation, detached double garage, remodelling of existing chimney stack on east elevation, replacement windows, and two rooflights on single storey extension to North elevation (Regularisation of works already carried out to rooflights)(Listed Building Consent): Raw End Farm, Sowerby Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Demolition of an existing building to facilitate new double garage: Croft Barn, Roper Lane, Halifax.

Mobility scooter store: Threadneedle Court, Thorn Tree Street, Halifax.

Creation of an elevated drinking terrace within the existing beer garden with sheltered seating area below: The Barge, 37 Mill Lane, Brighouse.

Tree management works (including pruning and felling) (Tree Preservation Order): Fox And Goose Inn, 9 Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey side extension with pitched roof: 43 Illingworth Drive, Illingworth.

DECIDED

Replacement shop front: 2 Albion Street, Halifax.

Internal and external works (including air conditioning unit to rear) to facilitate change of use (Listed Building Consent): 16 - 18 Market Arcade, Russell Street, Halifax.

Change of use from A1 (shop) to mixed use including bar, hot and cold food takeaway, restaurant/cafe and retail (sui generis): 16 - 18 Market Arcade, Russell Street, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: Land Opposite Tetrodena Kennel,s Break Neck Lane, Halifax.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 18/01333/FUL Nos 3,4,5,6,7,11,12,14,17,21,22,23,26 & 28: Land South Of Fire Station, Clough Lane, Rastrick.

First floor extension to rear elevation: 38 Essex Street, Halifax.

Residential development of up to 3 dwellings (Outline): Illingworth Liberal Club, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Construction of 10 No semi-detached dwelling units and 2 No apartment blocks each containing 6 No units (Amended plans): Former Glenroyd, Burnley Road, Todmorden.