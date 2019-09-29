Latest planning applications in Calderdale - what's being built where you live?

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

VALIDATED

Single storey front extension: 46 Edward Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Partial demolition of attached store, enlargement of existing vehicular access, new pedestrian access, new vehicular access and hardstanding (Listed Building Consent): Ball Green Cottage, Well Head Lane, Sowerby.

Change of use to include Class B1 (Business) and Class B8 (Storage and Distribution)uses alongside the existing Class B2 use (General Industry): I M I Cornelius Uk Limited, Russell Way, Brighouse.

Enlargement of existing vehicular access, new pedestrian access, new vehicular access and hardstanding: Ball Green Cottage, Well Head Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Ground and first floor extension to north elevation and first floor extension to south elevations with internal and external alterations [Revised scheme to 19/00428/HSE]: Whistling Croft, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Change of use of vacant land to domestic garden: 4 Grange Fold, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Raising of parapet wall to front elevation, alteration of converted garage back to garage, Juliette balcony to rear elevation and basement conversion: The Mews Cottage, 3 Broomfield Avenue, Skircoat Green.

Implement shed (Retrospective): Bankhouse Wood South Of Cow Lane, Skircoat Green.

Single storey extension to dwelling: Laith Ing Barn, Ripponden Old Lane, Ripponden.

Use of land as garden area and construction of summerhouse and decking (retrospective): Land Off Branch Road And Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Change of use from dwellings to educational facility plus two dwellings ( Listed Building Consent): Brearley Hall, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4.5 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 3 metres to eaves: 11 West View Avenue, Halifax.

Dormer windows to front and rear and single storey rear extension: 24 Mile Cross Terrace, Halifax.

Two storey extension to the rear elevation: 12 Wentworth Court, Brighouse.

Internal alterations, renovation works and replacement windows to under-dwelling (Listed Building Consent): 41 Lees Road, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use from Museum, Tea Room and B&B to Dwelling (Listed Building Consent): Bell House Barn, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge.

Garage extension to front elevation: Rose Acre 12 Southedge Close Hipperholme.

Rooflight (Listed Building Consent): 3 Duke Street, Luddenden.