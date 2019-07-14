Latest planning applications in Calderdale - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune five trees (Tree Preservation Order): Moorside, 29 Stoodley Grange, Todmorden.

Variation of condition 3 on application 18/01205/FUL to allow change of materials for roof: Lynwood, 63 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 59 Rylands Park, Ripponden.

Fell three trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Quillet, Brian Royd Lane, Greetland.

Repositioning of garden wall and gate to allow for parking of car: Lower Crimsworth House, Crimsworth Lane, Pecket Well, Hebden Bridge.

Storage building to store feed and machinery: 4 Pepper Hill, Cock Hill Lane, Shelf.

Extension to existing conservatory: Alexander House Care Home, Halifax, Savile Park Road, Halifax.

The infilling of a single window to the rear elevation, the replacement of a single window with double doors to the rear elevation, and the removal of external stairs: 12 The Crescent, Hipperholme.

Dwelling: 25 Erringden Road, Mytholmroyd.

Hybrid application for engineering works for quarry recovery and outline consent (with access) for up to 75 residential dwellings: Pond Quarry, Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse.

Replace existing single glazed windows and door to the front elevation with slimline double glazed timber windows and door (Listed Building Consent): 1 Carr Well New Road, Luddenden, Halifax.

Two fascia signs and one externally illuminated hanging sign: Brighouse Swimming Baths, Mill Royd Street, Brighouse.

Change of use from D2 assembly and leisure to sui generis, (indoor dog hydrotherapy centre, dog park, day care and training). Internal alterations to include, hydrotherapy pool, reinstallation of WC facilities including disabled toilet, reinstatement and replacement of windows and doors. Fitting of outdoor security fencing, to rear of property: Brighouse Swimming Baths, Mill Royd Street, Brighouse.

Conversion of barn to two dwellings: Hill House Farm, Clough House Lane, Barkisland.

DECIDED

Two storey rear extension: 4 Kirby Leas, Halifax.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate single storey extension: Deanroyd Deanroyd Road, Walsden, Todmorden.

Construction of run-off attenuation features (RAFs) including ponds and associated ditches and infrastructures: Old Town Slack Farm, Slack House Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Construction of four run-off attenuation features (RAFs): Lower Field Head Farm, New Road, Blackshaw Head.