Latest planning applications in Calderdale - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey rear extension (Amended scheme to 19/00305): 101 Whitegate Road, Siddal.

Extensions and alterations to existing dwelling (Modified proposal to application 18/00691/HSE): Milner Royd Lodge, London Road, Norland.

Detached house (amended house type for plot 1 on approval 18/01555/FUL): Crawstone House, 344 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Two storey extension to front: 3 Hammerstones Road, Elland.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 10 Hough, Northowram.

Replacement dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 15 Maryville Avenue, Brighouse.

Change of use of an apartment and part office to a house in multiple occupation with eight bedrooms: 32 Clare Road, Halifax.

Demolition of existing structurally unsafe section of building and construction of new replacement two storey side and rear extension: 16 Grindlestone Bank, Moor End Road, Halifax.

Granny annex in garden: 6 Ringstone, Barkisland.

Single storey extension to rear: Denmark Farm, 6 Shibden Hall Road, Halifax.

Replace existing roof slates with Marley modern roof tiles (smooth grey): 18-20 Gooder Lane, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4 metres, maximum height 3.320 metres, 2.2 metres to eaves: 115 Ramsden Wood Road, Walsden.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Fern Bank, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 6 Linden Mews, Linden Road, Halifax.

Conversion of barn to dwelling including internal alterations and replacement of corrugated asbestos roof with stone slates and plastic corrugated roof lights with conservation type rooflights (Listed Building Consent): Higher Stoodley Farm, Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Two detached dwellings: Plots 5 and 6 Parkside Road, Todmorden.

Submission of details to comply with condition 2 on application 19/00157: 18 Hill View Gardens, Northowram.

Seven non-illuminated facia signs (retrospective): 15 - 17 Savile Park Road, Halifax.

Farm workers dwelling and associated dairy (Outline): Land East of Maycroft, Wadsworth Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Construction of two three bedroomed detached dwellings: Grosvenor Place, Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Re-roofing of existing barn and converting to residential use: Higher Stoodley Farm, Lee Bottom, Road, Todmorden.