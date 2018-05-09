Leeds local set to abseil down city centre building for charity this month

Saturday May 20 will see Jamie Carlsson-Yates, 23, take part in the British Red Cross Leeds MSV Abseil.

Jamie will embark on this thrilling challenge, descending 269ft down a Leeds city centre building, all in the hope of raising money for people in crisis both in the UK and overseas.

Production Assistant Jamie is no stranger to adrenaline challenges, having completed numerous jaw-dropping challenges in the past, including a zip line across a Cornish quarry.

Jamie, who moved to Leeds to study at university, used to walk past the My Student Village building in the centre of Leeds on his commute to lectures every day. He states: “I never once thought I'd be abseiling down the side of it and I've not looked at the building in the same way ever since signing up to the challenge”.

He also explains that “I’m excited as I love heights, thrills and new challenges but know that I will be nervous on the day. I'm proud to be a part of the Leeds Abseil team and do my bit to support the continuing efforts of British Red Cross."

Reaching a whopping 269ft (82m), the MSV building which Jamie will soon be scaling down is almost double the height of the tallest buildings in Colchester (43m), where he grew up.

Senior Community Fundraiser for the British Red Cross in Yorkshire, Helen Whale, said: “The Leeds Abseil is such a fantastic event to be a part of. The atmosphere, as people build up the courage to take the plunge, is electric and utterly contagious. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this fantastic city from an alternative perspective.

“The money raised will make a real difference to people whose lives have been devastated by things like hospitalisation, house fires, flooding, natural disasters, conflict and more. Providing vital support for people in need.”

There are also opportunities for the general public to join Jamie in this challenge, so if you’re up for an adventure you can sign up at: www.redcross.org.uk/LeedsAbseil.

For more information contact Helen Whale on 0113 201 5256 or hwhale@redcross.org.uk