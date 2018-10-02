Leeds Rum Festival to return to the Corn Exchange for one night only

Rum will soon be flowing thick and fast as the Leeds Rum Festival makes its return to the Corn Exchange this October for the third year running.

Taking place on Saturday 27 October, three of the city's finest bartenders will present a night filled with rum, masterclasses, music and merriment, with a host of industry professionals set to attend.

Masterclasses will be hosted by industry professionals to give rum fans an insight into their favourite tipple

A celebration of rum

Samantha Fish, operations manager from Mojo bar, has teamed up with Dan Crowther and Bruce Lerman, from the Hedonist Project, to celebrate their shared passion of rum.

"Rum is the most diverse spirit category in the world," says Fish.

"The way it's made varies massively from country to country, resulting in many expressions.

"In 2016, we decided that its history and diverstiy deserved to be celebrated and it turned out hundreds of people agreed with us!"

For the first time ever, the event will be held in the evening, from 7pm until late, with more than 100 different types of rum on offer.

Masterclasses hosted by industry professionals will also be available to attend, while DJs and live entertainment will ensure a lively atmosphere.

The Rum Shack bar will be providing plenty of refreshments, while the Desert Island Disco, a new addition for 2018, will offer a place for festival goers to let their hair down into the night.

Independent Leeds-based retailer Latitude Wine and Spirits will host The Bottle Shop, stocking all the brands for ticket holders to purchase and take home.

Rum masterclass

The masterclasses will give rum fans to discover more about their favourite tipple from the experts, with European brand ambassador for Diplomatico Rums, Jon Lister, returning as a host.

"All the rum samples and masterclasses are free with a ticket," Fish continues.

"Last year, Jon's 'sensory masterclasses' were overwhelmingly popular. He's so knowledgeable and passionate about his subject, and his classes can't help be fascinating and fun.

"Although we believe there is a rum out there for everyone, we also appreciate that not everyone wants to try and find it, so we have some whiskies, mescals and tequilas to sample too."

How to buy tickets

Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at £18 per person, plus a booking fee.

Advance booking is advised and can be purchased online at ticketarena.co.uk.

The event is restricted to those aged 18 and over.