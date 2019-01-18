LEGO brick showcases models

A hugh display of LEGO brick models goes on display in Calderdale later this month.

Professional model displays, hands-on activities, competitions, and trade stalls will be available to visitors on Sunday January 27 at Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre.

“We’ve also got both the 2017 and 2018 LEGO Master TV programme winners at the show,” said an event spokesman.

But the spokesman warned that not all displays will be hands on.

Proceeds from the event will further help in the development of the centre.

Adults and children (aged 5+) require tickets - pre-bookable via www.brickshowtickets.co.uk.