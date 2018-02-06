Lego fans flocked to first Calder Valley Brick Show

Crowds of Lego enthusiasts flocked to the Calder Valley for the first ever brick show in the borough.

Mytholmroyd Community Centre was filled to the brim with spectacular models including mini scenes, cars and even the House of Parliament.

One of the winners of the Channel 4 competition show Lego Masters, Nate Dias, made an appearance to meet visitors and show off some of his exciting builds.

The event displayed Calderdale’s largest ever collection of models built using Lego.

The event by Bricks4Kidz which is run by Mark Pullen and Debbie Adamthwaite from Brighouse.

Bricks4Kidz runs activities in schools across Calderdale which aim to teach children engineering skills in a fun way.

The show was held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre

Mark said: “Overall we had more than 1000 visitors across the five hours and it surpassed the greatest expectations of the organisers - Bricks4Kidz.”

“The whole community - within Mytholmroyd, the Calder Valley, and county - came together to support this inaugural event and organisers are already considering dates for 2019.”

All profits raised from the event were donated to the charity that manages Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

For more information on upcoming events and to find out more about Bricks4Kidz visit www.facebook.com/cvbrickshow