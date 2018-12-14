Lego show returns in 2019

An event that helped raise funds to help Mytholmroyd Community Centre recover from the 2015 floods, is to return.

Bricks4kidz saw over a thousand visitors attend the inaugural Calder Valley Brick Show last February.

“Building on this success we’re returning to the village on Sunday January 27 and this time it’s going to be bigger,” said a spokesman.

“The venue space has been increased allowing us to have 40 per cent more model displays for visitors to experience.

“There’ll be more interactive activities available.”

Youngsters are being invited to take along their own Lego brick creation and display it for the public to see.

The spokesman added: “Lego bricks have spanned the generations - grandparents remember it fondly, parents love to watch their children learn through playing, and kids have their imaginations sparked by the endless opportunities to create new adventures.

“Through Bricks4Kidz we already participate in over 20 schools across Kirklees and Calderdale with after-school clubs and in-school workshops.

“We’re also popular with Scouting and Guiding with our “programme on a plate” evening workshops. And what better way for a young person to celebrate a birthday with friends than through a party using LEGO bricks?”

The 2019 show will see the 2017 LEGO Master TV show winners - Nate and Steve - attending and it’s hoped that 2018 finalist - Kato - will also be present.

“We think that our show provides a real positive experience for families to enjoy together,” added the spokesman.