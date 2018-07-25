LISTED: Listeria, cyanide & undeclared milk: The food products recalled in the past two weeks and why

While it’s always beneficial to know what’s in your food, there may be some products which have been taken off of the supermarket shelves since you bought them, so it’s always worth checking this.

Although millions of food products are produced for supermarkets every year and most are free from issues, there are a select few foodstuffs which run into problems and are made subject to a recall.

The below are food items withdrawn from sale by shops in the past two weeks, as issued by food.gov.uk. Some products were recalled because they contained undeclared milk, high levels of high levels of Hydrocyanic Acid (Cyanide) and traces of listeria.

Nutrisport Ltd recalls various Nutrisport and Atlas protein products because of undeclared milk

Nutrisport Ltd is recalling various Nutrisport and Atlas protein products because the products contain milk which has not been declared on the label.

Recalled products include: Atlas Superweight Gainer 1500 Strawberry, Atlas Superweight Gainer 1500 Vanilla, Nutrisport Protein & Carbs All in One Banana, Nutrisport Weight Gain & Free Shaker Chocolate, Nutrisport Weight Gain & Free Shaker Strawberry, Nutrisport Weight Gain & Free Shaker Vanilla, Nutrisport Weight Gain & Free Shaker Banana, Atlas Superweight Gainer 1500 Chocolate, Atlas Superweight Gainer 1500 Banana, Atlas All-Whey Protein (Vanilla), Nutrisport Whey Protein Isolate Strawberry, Nutrisport Whey Protein Isolate Chocolate, Nutrisport Protein & Carbs All in One Chocolate, Nutrisport Protein & Carbs All in One Strawberry, Nutrisport Protein & Carbs All in One Vanilla.

No other Nutrisport Ltd products are known to be affected.

Risk

This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Advice

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not consume it. Instead return it to the store where it was bought.





Waitrose recalls Crisp & Creamy Deli Style Coleslaw Side Salad because of the presence of Listeria

Waitrose is recalling Crisp & Creamy Deli Style Coleslaw Side Salad because Listeria has been found in the product.

Product details:

Use by: 20/21/22/23 July

No other Waitrose products are known to be affected.

Risk

The presence of Listeria in the product listed above.

Advice

If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Waitrose store for a full refund.



Babease Limited recalls pouches of Broccoli, Parsnip & Lentils Baby Food due to the presence of spoilage organisms

Babease Limited is recalling three batches of 'Broccoli, Parsnip & Lentils with Onion, Tomato, Quinoa, Fennel, Rapeseed Oil & Herbs' baby food because of the presence of spoilage organisms at unknown levels, which may make this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size- 130g

Batch code- 02.06.2019-1, 02.06.2019-2, 02.06.2019-3

Best before- 2 June 2019

No other Babease Limited products are known to be affected.

Risk

Product may contain uncharacterised spoilage organisms (such as Mould, Enterobacteriaceae or Pseudomonas) at unknown levels, which may make this product unsafe to eat.

Advice

If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Health Leads UK Ltd recalls Bitter Apricot Kernels because packs contain high levels of Hydrocyanic Acid (Cyanide)

Product details:

Apricot Kernels 150gm

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: 00818

Best before: 01/2019

Apricot Kernels 150gm

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: 00918

Best before: 01/2019

Apricot Kernels 150gm

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: 12018

Best before: 03/2019

Apricot Kernels 500gm

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 04418

Best before: 02/2019

Apricot Kernels 500gm

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 011418

Best before: 04/2019



No other Health Leads UK Ltd products are known to be affected.

Risk

Taking quantities of the product could lead to high levels of Hydrocyanic Acid (Cyanide) being consumed.

Advice

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return the products to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Schweppes 1783 600ml glass bottles of tonic water recalled due to a manufacturing fault which may cause bottle caps to pop off

Schweppes has recalled 1783 600ml glass bottles of tonic water on a precautionary basis, as there have been a small number of reports that the bottle caps pop off unexpectedly.

Product details:

Schweppes 1783 Crisp Tonic Water

Pack size- 600ml

Best before- up to and including 31 March 2019

Schweppes 1783 Light Tonic Water

Pack size- 600ml

Best before- up to and including 31 March 2019

Schweppes 1783 Cucumber Tonic Water

Pack size- 600ml

Best before- up to and including 31 March 2019

Schweppes 1783 Floral Tonic Water

Pack size- 600ml

Best before- up to and including 31 March 2019

Schweppes 1783 Salty Lemon Tonic Water

Pack size- 600ml

Best before- up to and including 31 March 2019

No other Schweppes products are known to be affected.

Risk

There is a risk that the bottle caps may pop off unexpectedly which may cause injury.