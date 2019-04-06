Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul tour to showcase new album Summer of Sorcery - venues and dates

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul have announced the release of their eagerly awaited new album and tour dates to support it.

Summer of Sorcery, the legendary rock ‘n’ rollers first album of new material, arrives May 3 via Wicked Cool/UMe.

It is available for pre-order now (here).

The album will be released on CD, digitally and on vinyl as double LP on 180-gram black vinyl. A limited edition version will be available as a double LP on 180-gram psychedelic swirl vinyl exclusively via uDiscover.

All digital pre-orders will be joined by an instant grat download of the LP’s jet-fueled first track release, Superfly Terraplane which you can listen to HERE.



Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will celebrate Summer of Socery with a wide-ranging world tour, beginning May 16 at Liverpool’s 02 Academy,

Other dates in May

Thurs 16 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Sat 18 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Mon 20 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Wed 22 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Fri 24 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sun 26 – Derbyshire, Bearded Theory Festival

“My first five albums in the ‘80s were both very personal, and very political,” said Little Steven aka Steven Van Zandt

“I wanted the new material to be more fictionalised. The way records were when I grew up. Before it was an artform. The concept was capturing and communicating that first rush of summer. The electricity of that feeling of unlimited possibilities. Of falling in love with the world for the first time.

"Obviously, there are occasional personal references, and a bit of what’s going on socially scattered throughout, but I achieved what I set out to do. I created a collection of fictional movies scenes that feel like summer. I’m quite proud of it.”





Little Steven is joinedwith his all-star band the Disciples of Soul, a 14-strong ensemble made up of some of the best studio and live musicians in the business. Leading the charge alongside Van Zandt is musical director and guitarist Marc Ribler (Darlene Love, Roger McGuinn, Carole King) who conducts the band consisting of Lowell “Banana” Levinger of The Youngbloods on piano and Wurlitzer, bassist Jack Daley (Lenny Kravitz, Boz Scaggs, Darryl Hall), drummer Rich Mercurio (Ben E King, Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel), percussionist Anthony Almonte (King Creole and The Coconuts), Andy Burton on B3 organ, piano, synthesizers (Cyndi Lauper, John Mayer, Ian Hunter), the dynamite horn section of horn director Eddie Manion on baritone saxophone (Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny), Stan Harrison on tenor saxophone and flute (David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Duran Duran), Ron Tooley on trumpet (James Brown, John Lennon, Maceo Parker), Ravi Best on trumpet (Aretha Franklin, Stevie, Wonder, Kool and The Gang) and Clark Gayton on trombone (Sting, Bruce Springsteen, Joss Stone, Rihanna). The band is rounded out with the soulful, synchronised dancing backup singers Jessie Wagner (Kid Rock, Lenny Kravitz, Chic ), Sara Devine (Alicia Keys, Mary J Blige) and Tania Jones (Disciples of Soul).



“I always work thematically,” Van Zandt says. “I can’t just throw together a collection of songs; there has to be some kind of overriding idea that drives it. This time I wanted to capture the excitement of that first summer of consciousness. That one special summer where you first fall in love with life, that thrill of just being alive.”