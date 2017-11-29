Lizzie unveils Gala’s gift of a new defibrillator for Mytholmroyd

Campaigner Lizzie Jones cut the ribbon on a new defibrillator now available for the community of Mytholmroyd to use should heart-related medical emergencies arise.
Funded by the old Mytholmroyd Gala, it is at Mytholmroyd Community Centre and accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Lizzie, whose husband, rugby league player Danny Jones, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match, has set up the Danny Jones Fund, providing defibrillators for sports clubs and community groups on a grant basis.
Gala committee member Mary Sumner said providing a defibrillator from gala proceeds was a fantastic idea. From final remaining old gala funds an extra £94 each has also been given to some of the groups which have received donations.
A new gala committee with Barnaby “Doc” Neale in the driving seat has been formed to carry on the tradition.
