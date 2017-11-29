M606 motorway near Leeds: Horse guided down slip road after running loose

A horse was running loose on a motorway near Leeds.

Police officers were chasing the horse last night (Tuesday), on the M606 motorway, which runs between Bradford and Cleckheaton.

In a tweet, Motorway Martin, who patrols the M62 motorway and writes about his experiences, said officers eventually manage to guide the horse down a slip road.

The horse was reunited with his owner after "an exhausting shift", he added on Twitter.

Police were assisted by officers from Highways England.