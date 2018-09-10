Marathon effort for food bank drop in

Amazing Todmorden foodbank volunteer Sandra van Empel is running the York Marathon on October 14 to raise £2,000 for the Todmorden Food Drop In.

Sandra said: “Over the last three years, I have taken on two new pastimes, one being working as a volunteer for the Todmorden Food Drop In, and the other is running.

“I really enjoy both. One ensures that I meet local people in my local area, and the other ensures I stay fit and keep my weight to within normal(ish) limits!

“As my ability to run has progressed from 1k to 22k (half marathon) I decided to really test myself and enter a full marathon (42k) during 2018.

“In order to continue to support the Todmorden Food Drop In, but in a different way, I want to run the York marathon to raise funds, and of course wear a specially designed fancy t-shirt so that everyone can see what, where and why I am running!”

It costs Todmorden Food Drop In around £2,000 a month to keep providing three day food parcels and hot food and drinks for those in the local community who need it.

“People and local organisations across the Valley have been wonderful in their support for us but with food price increasing weekly there is a greater need for donations of money and food,” added Sandra.

“The recent Food Foundation Report stated the dreadful fact that there are 4 million children in the UK who are too poor to eat a healthy diet.

“The Food Drop In regularly feeds 90 people each Saturday morning and this includes an increasing number of families with children.”

Sandra started training for this marathon last year and ran all the way through the snow and bad weather in the winter.

Food Drop In fundraiser Janet Garner said: “We are so grateful for what she is doing and really hope people will get behind her with their support.”

To donate at Sandra’s Justgiving page on https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/todfooddopin.