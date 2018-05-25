Masked burglars steal safe from Halifax home

Masked thieves stole a safe during a burglary at a home in Halifax.

The burglary happened at about 1.20am today (Friday), when the offenders entered the home in Denfield Gardens, Ovenden.

Two men, dressed in black with their faces covered, stole a small, metal safe from the lounge of the property.

They then ran from the front door of the house in the direction of Ovenden Way, carrying the stolen safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 13180251701 of May 25, or by using the Contact Us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk