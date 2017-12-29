Search

Matilda’s smiling snowman Simon certainly has the ‘X Factor’ in Calderdale!

Smiles in the snow from Matilda and her snowman Simon
With today’s morning snowstorm bringing plenty of it, six-year-old Matilda Booth of Kebroyd is pictured with her super snowman “Simon”, who certainly has the ‘X’ factor!

Simon is named after her friend Simon Cowell. The X Factor creator has met and conversed with courageous Sowerby Bridge youngster Matilda, who has undergone many operations to cope with severe health problems and conditions.

Many thanks to Matilda @matildaswish for brightening our day with this lovely picture.

