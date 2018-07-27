Met Office issue new weather warnings for Yorkshire as rain, wind and thunderstorms set to hit

The Met Office have now issued new yellow weather warnings for Yorkshire over the weekend.

There are now separate warnings for thunderstorms and rain and wind throughout the region.

Yellow and Amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods, which can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies and power cuts.

Thunderstorms

The thunderstorms which are expected throughout today are now set to continue into Saturday.

This weather warning is also currently in place in other parts of the UK, including East Midlands, East of England, North East England and North West England.

Heavy rain and wind are also both expected

Where these take place, torrential downpours with a much as 30 mm of rainfall in 1 hour and 60 mm in 3 hours could occur.

Large hail, frequent lightning and strong, gusty winds are also additional hazards.

According to the Met Office this yellow weather warning means:

-There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

-Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

-Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

-There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Rain and gales

A yellow weather warning has also been issued for Sunday, as rain and wind are set to hit the region, alongside other parts of the UK.

-Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely

-It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

-Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

-Damage to tents or other temporary structures is possible