Met Office updates yellow weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Yorkshire TODAY

Britain’s heatwave continues and temperatures are still on the rise, but this hot and humid weather can trigger thunderstorms.

The Met Office have just updated their yellow weather warning for Yorkshire and the Humber, as thunderstorms are now expected in certain parts of the region TODAY.

These thunderstorms are now forecast today (July 26) between 2pm and 9pm and will mainly impact parts of South Yorkshire.

This weather warning is also currently in place in other parts of the UK, including East Midlands, East of England, North East England and North West England.

Where these thunderstorms occur, very heavy rain for a short period of time and frequent lightning are expected, with perhaps hail and some gusty winds.

25-30 mm of rain is possible in less than an hour and some of the thunderstorms may persist into the evening and overnight, but rainfall amounts from these should be less.

Thunderstorms are also expected throughout the region on Friday from 2pm to 11.45pm.

Where these take place, torrential downpours with a much as 30 mm of rainfall in 1 hour and 60 mm in 3 hours could occur.

Large hail and strong, gusty winds are additional hazards.

What to expect

Yellow and Amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods, which can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies and power cuts.

According to the Met Office this yellow weather warning means:

-There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

-Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

-Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

-There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

-Friday is still expected to be warm, with peaks of around 26/27C.