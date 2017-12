Mid-morning snowfall has affected some bus services, with First West Yorks tweeting the following update.

All routes in and around Halifax are affected by snow.

At the moment the 548 service is only running to Brighouse.

The 503 iutbound to West Vale is running but slowly.

And the 571 service is unable to go through Southowarm at the moment.

The full 537 service has been suspended as a bus has become stuck at Holywell Green.