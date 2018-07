Haworth Arts Festival

Across town. July 20-29

Haworth Arts Festival returns with a range of music, comedy and culture for the whole community.

The highlight of this year’s festival is A Sky of Honey - a one-woman tribute to Britain’s great female songwriter and performer, Kate Bush - on the 40th anniversary of her smash-hit single Wuthering Heights (Saturday, July 28 at Cobbles and Clay). The festival also sees the return of comedian Patrick Monahan on July 24.

www.haworthfestival.org.uk