National recognition will be enhanced by Royal visit to Halifax, says Mayor

National recognition of the area will be enhanced when The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camilla, return to Halifax and the borough next Friday, February 16, believes the Mayor of Calderdale.

The borough’s first citizen, Councillor Ferman Ali, said it was a great honour to welcome the Royal couple.

He said: “It’s a great honour to welcome Their Royal Highnesses to Calderdale, and excellent national recognition for the regeneration of the area.

“Our ambition for the Piece Hall transformation was to conserve the building for future generations, whilst creating a world-class tourist attraction that would strengthen the local economy.

“The Piece Hall and other developments in Halifax are already having major impacts, and we look forward to discussing these with Their Royal Highnesses.

“This is a really exciting time for the visit to take place, as Calderdale embarks on its next chapter to cement its place on the national and international map.”

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit The Piece Hall and Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax, and The Prince will visit Dean Clough Mills while The Duchess moves on to engagements in Haworth.

Prince Charles visited The Piece Hall three decades ago and will be interested to see the project’s development.

The multi-million pound Piece Hall transformation project was delivered by Calderdale Council and made possible by funding from the council, a generous £7 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund – thanks to National Lottery players – and kind support from the Garfield Weston Foundation and the Wolfson Foundation.