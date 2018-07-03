New additions to the Great Yorkshire Show will celebrate its 160th anniversary

July 10-12 marks the 160th anniversary of the Great Yorkshire Show, which will take place in Harrogate.

The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates the very best of farming, food and the countryside, and this well-manicured event has been highly attended from its first Show over a century and a half ago.

Visitors will then be able to see the #GYSheifer on the Presidents lawn during the Show (Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society)

Organisers have been busily preparing a host of special surprises in order to celebrate the show’s 160th year.

Here’s what’s new for this year’s Great Yorkshire Show:

- Organisers have decided to go back to where it all began in order to mark this year’s milestone. In the 1800’s the Craven Heifer became a national phenomenon and toured the county and to this day it still remains the largest cow ever shown in England.

Countryfile presenter Anita Rani will take to the catwalk at this years fashion show

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society have worked with Emma Stothard in order to recreate this giant beast of a cow and she has recently been travelling around Yorkshire.

Find out more about the #GYSheifer by visiting: greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/gysheifer/

- New limited edition clothing has also been launched to celebrate the 160th Show. To online shop visit: shop.greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/

- On Wednesday July 11 Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be a special guest at the Show

- Countryfile presenter Anita Rani will take to the catwalk at this year’s fashion show which will this year be named the “Kuoni Catwalk” due to its support by luxury travel company, Kuoni.

There will be a one-off celebrity special starring Anita Rani and a host of local television personalities at 2:30pm on Tuesday July 10.

-Two unique historical projects will also celebrate the Show’s 160th anniversary. The Yorkshire Film Archive and Washburn Heritage Centre have both created special displays which will allow visitors to see both farming down the years and earlier Great Yorkshire Shows.

A big screen will be installed on the President’s Lawn to show film of previous Great Yorkshire Shows put together by the Yorkshire Film Archive’s team. The specially-curated short films will also be shown in the Exhibition Room in Hall 1 at the Yorkshire Event Centre.

-Lizzie Jones is set to make history at the Show when she becomes the first singer to perform in the Main Ring. Performance times are: Tuesday 12:45pm & 5:20pm, Wednesday 11:30am & 4:45pm and Thursday 10:30am & 3:30pm.

-Farmers at the Show will have the chance to win a tractor for a year thanks to The Russell Group of Malton, who have been linked to the Show for generations.

They are offering visiting farmers the opportunity to enter a draw for the use of a New Holland T5.105, which is Europe’s best-selling tractor, for a year, with the winner announced at the end of the Show. Visit the Russell Group stand to enter their draw.