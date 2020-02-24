New Calderdale independent-living bungalows to have opening celebration

The 'Open Doors' event will take place on Saturday, February 29 from 1pm.

The two Calderdale-based charities responsible for the development of the newly completed six independent-living bungalows in Walsden are inviting neighbours, friends and others keen to see inside the houses to an ‘Open Doors’ event on Saturday, February 29.

Read: Where is Alan and Celia's scenic bungalow in Last Tango in Halifax?

The development, overseen by Calder Valley Community Land Trust and John Eastwood Homes, has been several years in the planning.

The bungalows, in St Peter’s Gate, Walsden, are designed for older local people and will be let at affordable rent levels.

The ‘Open Doors’ event will take place from 1pm, with a short ceremony at 3pm when the Mayor of Calderdale will plant a flowering cherry tree near the entrance.

Todmorden Community Brass Band will be performing, and light refreshments will be available with proceeds being donated to Todmorden Food Bank.

In the event of very inclement weather, events will be transferred to Walsden parish church almost next door to the development.

Simon Brearley, Chair of Calder Valley Community Land Trust, said: “It feels appropriate to be staging this event on Leap Year Saturday since this completed development marks a big leap forward for our local Land Trust. We’re now already talking about where our second development can be.”

Chris Barker, Treasurer, John Eastwood Homes, said: “John Eastwood is already well established in Walsden as the local almshouse trust, and we are delighted that this partnership with the CLT will increase the number of homes we provide from twelve to fourteen.

"We hope local people will be as pleased as we are with the way the bungalows have worked out.”

The new homes will be available for their first residents next month.

Read: Here is the average cost of a house in every Calder Valley neighbourhood