New table sized event kicks off

Dementia Friendly Todmorden will be hosting their first ever Subbuteo event at Daisy’s Café on Saturday, April 6, at Todmorden Health Centre.

The event was the idea of Geoff Matthews, a supporter of DFT, who suggested the idea to group Chairman Inspector Neil Taylor.

Insp Taylor said: “Subbuteo is considered to be ideal for people living with dementia as the game is a really good activity for movement, co-ordination, planning and motor skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to reminisce about the days they may have played it when they were young.

“Everyone is welcome and we hope that the event will be a really big success.”

Daisy’s Cafe, 11am-1.30pm, provides support and advice.