New Todmorden Lidl store to open later this month

Lidl UK has confirmed that its store on Halifax Road in Todmorden will open its doors to customers at 8am on Thursday October 25.

Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and will be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl’s award winning products throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.

The store has a sales area of 1,325m² and has created 20 new jobs.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Nick Harvey, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing our new store to Todmorden.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and significantly improve the retail offering in the area.”

Lidl’s existing store in Todmorden will remain open right up to the evening of Wednesday October 24. A decision on what will happen to the premises, will be made in due course.