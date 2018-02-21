Night of fun was a racing certainty at Todmorden club

In order to raise funds towards completion of a planned flood alleviation programme, Bridge End Workmen’s Club, Shade, held a Race Night on Saturday, February 3.

Prior to the event local businesses were asked to sponsor each of the eight individual races and then owners were sought for each of the 56 starters.

One of the organisers Keith Davies said: “To add to the interest the lucky owners were asked to think of an appropriate name for their prize asset, meaning some hilarious entries found their way on to the official race card including Neddy No Legs, Bridge End Bullet, Noakes’s Nag and Son of Neddy No Legs – unfortunately none of these managed to be first past the post!

“During the evening racegoers had the opportunity to follow their favourites on the tote and a tricast was available for race five which was an auction event. Eight thoroughbreds were up for sale to the highest bidder. For this, and every other race, there were prizes for each winning owner and a consolation for the unlucky runner-up. One astute owner entered six horses from his overseas Dutch stable and somehow managed to have four winners – a terrific training performance especially when they were wearing clogs! Perhaps it was the diet of tulips that gave them the edge.”

All winning owners came away with a bottle of champagne, and one winning owner said the event was fun with a proper atmosphere of “a day at the races”.

Special thanks went to the tote operators and the MC for a well-organised evening. Those who supported the event and in particular race sponsors Jayne Brearley, Pennine Travel, Steeltech, TS Motors, Face 2 Face, Navigation Supply, Ham Corner and Todmorden Climbing Wall were also thanked. It is proposed to hold a similar event in the near future, said Keith.