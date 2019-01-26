Overgate Hospice brings back much-loved doggy fundraiser

This year will see Overgate Hospice bring ‘Woofs and Wellies’ back into their calendar of fundraising events.

The fundraiser, much loved by dog walkers and dogs alike, last took place in 2015 and is back by popular demand.

Taking place on Sunday, 10 February at 10am, the event starts and finishes at Todmorden Health Centre.

Walkers can choose from a four or eight mile route, with the longer walk taking in the stunning views from Stoodley Pike. Entry is just £8 and all dogs will receive a medal.

The event is being sponsored by Hird and Partners Vets.

Debbie Brook, Practice Manager said: “We like to support local charities wherever possible and know that Overgate Hospice do an amazing job to support their patients and families. We also loved the idea of being linked to the Woofs and Wellies walk which I’m sure will be a fun day for dogs and owners alike!”

Registration is open now and is £8 per dog, with humans walking for free. Visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 01422 387121 to sign up today