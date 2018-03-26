A popular Easter tradition is back perform once again in Weaver’s Square, Heptonstall, next Friday.

The Heptonstall Pace Eggers welcome your purses and wallets to the Heptonstall Urban Retail Trading Zone (HURTZ) set up by Pace Egg villains Bold Slasher, Black Prince, King Of Egypt and Hector. They are determined, it seems, to ruin financially the hilltop village of Heptonstall by cutting it off from free trade currently enjoyed by the rest of Calderdale.

Meanwhile St George continues to fight for the promised huge amount of investment that The Doctor desperately needs to be able to resurrect the slain, and continually knock penny muffins out of Tosspot’s head.

Will the juggler be able to juggle the crowds, the players, and most importantly those knives, without hurting himself or anyone else?

There’s only one way to find out – go to Weavers’ Square, Heptonstall, next Friday.

The Hillmillies as always will be dancing between performances. This year, there will be collections for the Mytholmroyd Scouts and the British Red Cross Myanmar Appeal.

Performance times are as follows in Weaver’s Square: Heptonstall Pace Egg, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 4pm; Midgley Pace Egg (Calder High Players) 3pm.