Pamula’s story is jewel in Halifax firm’s Christmas competition crown

A Delighted customer has won Halifax jeweller Lister Horsfall’s 115th anniversary Christmas competition.

People were invited to write in to the jewellers, which is in Corn Market, and tell their Lister Horsfall memory.

This week Pamula Armin discovered she had won and came along for a sizing and then to collect her prize - a 0.50 carat diamond ring - with her partner David Horner.

Pamula, of Halifax, said her story concerned her engagement ring, bought for her 41 years ago by her then partner for £31. This was a considerable sum in the 1970s and every Saturday he would gradually pay off the cost of the ring.

“I was the Saturday girl at nearby Watson’s and used to come across and have a look at my ring,” said Pamula.

“I never, ever expected to win. It’s the best Christmas present ever.

“I’m abolutely thrilled.”