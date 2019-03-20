Pennine Heritage charity receives £39,400 Lottery grant

Pennine Heritage has been awarded a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund of £39,400 from its Resilient Heritage Programme.

The charity manages the Birchcliffe Centre and Hostel in Hebden Bridge and works to promote and conserve the heritage of the Upper Calder Valley and the wider South Pennines.

This includes a major historical photographic archive of more than 40,000 images dating back to the mid 19th Century.

Pennine Heritage celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and the Resilient Future Project aims to ensure that it builds on that foundation to make an ever stronger contribution to celebrating and recording the heritage of the area’s communities in the years ahead.

The project will produce a five-year business plan for the charity, including a detailed technical programme to restore and maintain the Birchcliffe Centre and a marketing campaign to get more people to use the centre.

The chair of Pennine Heritage, Judith Schofield, said: “We are privileged to receive this award thanks to National Lottery players. It comes at an important time of change for the charity and will help us to meet the challenges and opportunities we face in the years ahead.”