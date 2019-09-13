13 surprising things Calderdale gave the world
From road safety inventions to an iconic tin of sweets, here are 13 things that Calderdale has given the world over the years.
Friday 13 September 2019 10:01
1. Cat's eyes
The inventor of cats eyes, a retroreflective safety device used in road marking, was Percy Shaw from Boothtown. The name comes from Shaws inspiration, the eyeshine reflecting from the eyes of a cat.
2. Dobson's Yorkshire Mixtures
The famous Elland sweetmakers Dobsons created the famous Yorkshire Mixtures by accident as it is said that one day whilst one of Joseph Dobsons sons fell when carrying a tray of sweets downstairs.
3. Halifax Gibbet
The Halifax Gibbet was an early guillotine used during the 16th century and inspired the guillotine, the symbol for the French Revolution. A replica gibbet currently sits on the original site in Halifax.
4. Incredible Edible
Over ten years ago a group of people in Todmorden gathered together to create the grow-your-own Incredible Edible movement that has swept communities across the nation and the world.
