Bond is back! Screening times for No Time To Die at cinemas in Calderdale

The new Bond film No Time To Die comes to Halifax Vue on Thursday, September 30

Having left active service, James Bond (Craig) spends his retirement feeling the weight of separation from Madeleine (Léa Seydoux). His solitude is fleeting, though, when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, shows up unexpectedly.

Agreeing to help Felix, Bond is thrust back into action. Reunited with M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Bond is also introduced to a new Double-O (Lashana Lynch) at MI6.

Joined by Paloma (Ana de Armas), Bond is led onto the trail of a mysterious, masked villain armed with dangerous technology and known only as Safin (Rami Malek).

Daniel Craig stars in No Time To Die. Photo: Getty Images

But life back in the field also forces him to confront an old foe (Christoph Waltz) who threatens to reveal a sinister secret about the buried past of Madeleine.

In his reportedly final outing as the debonair secret agent, Craig stars in the 25th instalment of the action-packed Bond series, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge among the writers.

For the full programme of films and events for the week ahead, visit www.myvue.com/cinema/halifax

You can also see No Time To Die at the Rex Cinema in Elland, which is offering daily screenings from Friday, October 1, at 3.15pm and 7.15pm, plus extra slots on Saturday and Sunday at 11.15am.