Chance to join croquet open day at former bowling club

Anyone for croquet?

The sport now has a new home in Hebden Bridge after hard work from volunteers transformed the town’s former bowling club.

An open day will be held at the club, beside Hebden Water on Lee Mill Road, on Sunday, August 18 to attract members.

The event takes place from 11am to 5pm.

Three years of repair work has gone into restoring the club to its former glory by volunteers Jo Sweeney, Jonathan Heap and David Burchell.

Jo said: “The club was originally based at Lee Mill for the workers, and continued as a bowling club until about five years ago when it stopped because people either moved to other local clubs or simply stopped playing.

“Three years ago, the Blue Pig was approached by Hebden Bridge Bowling Club to see if we’d be interested in taking it over, which we did.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to clear all the overgrown plants, cut the grass which was about two feet high, and repair the pavilion, which had become derelict and was being vandalised.

“It was in a terrible state, but we’ve brought it back to life.”

Jo then had the idea of re-opening the club offering croquet. She said: “It’s something different, it keeps you active, it’s something you can do as an individual or as part of a family.

“All the equipment is already here, and it’s in a fabulous location. I think there will be quite a lot of interest.

“People are most welcome to come along to the open day.”