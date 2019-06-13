Cragg Challenge new events

New events have been announced for this year’s Cragg Challenge on Sunday September 22.

Alongside the established events - 10-mile, 10k, 5k, cycle ascent and the Collinge Climb (relay for children) - two new events are to be added to the day.

The first of these is an Audax - an ‘ultra’ cycling event for those who wish to challenge themselves beyond the cycle ascent.

The second is a mile downhill dash, starting at the Robin Hood Inn in Cragg Vale and ending at the main start-finish line in Mytholmroyd.

The weekend starts with a new Epic Challenge for Shaun Donnelly, a 24-hour ride back to Cragg Vale from Edinburgh - hopefully arriving in time to launch the main cycle events.

Chairman of the organising committee, Phil Rodda explained that the organisers were looking to build on the success of the previous two years, widening the appeal by adding more variety to the challenges on offer.

He went on to announce that entry is now open online for all of the running and cycling events (https://www.racespace.com/paul-mcmahon/cragg-challenge-2019 for the link to the entry platform).

Parents of children wishing to participate in the Collinge Climb will once again be able to submit entries via their upper valley school, but there will be the added option of direct entry. More details of this will be announced soon and entry forms will be available from schools later this month.

Phil commented “First and foremost this is a community-focused event. We want as many people as possible to be engaged and enjoy themselves.”