Crowds turn out to remember the Fallen

This year’s Todmorden Remembrance Sunday service at the Garden of Remembrance in Centre Vale Park was very well attended.

The parade was led by Todmorden Community Band, and included service veterans, civic leaders headed by Mayor of Todmorden Coun Ken White and Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Kate Moreton-Deakin, community groups including air cadets and the scouting movement, and also members of the public.

The parade in Todmorden on Remembrance Sunday. Photo by J Greenwood.

The parade had made its way to the Garden of Remembrance from Stansfield Road in town.