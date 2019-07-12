Deaf trekkers given great welcome by Hebden Bridge crowd

Two deaf men recently took in the sights of this area, including Stoodley Pike, during a mammoth walking challenge.

Mark Hodgson from Nottingham and Daniel Dorney from York, have taken Yorkshire by storm on their sponsored trek from John O’Groats to Lands End to raise awareness about deaf people’s mental health issues.

When they reached Hebden Bridge after walking 27.4 miles from Skipton they were overwhelmed to be told that local people had contributed another £255.

They were also stunned to be greeted by a crowd of around 100 supporters who had gathered from all over Yorkshire and even Newcastle, and waited patiently in St George’s Square, Hebden Bridge, for five hours to meet their heroes.

Daniel said: “I never expected anything like this at all. It’s beautiful, though.”

Local deaf resident Jen Dodds was among several people who joined them from Hebden Bridge to Blackstone Edge the following day, during which time they thoroughly enjoyed the landscape and various local sights.

Mark and Daniel, who go by the name 2 Deaf Foot, are Deaf British Sign Language users.

The pair are raising funds for Sign Health, a deaf mental health charity, and Deaf4Deaf, a specialist counselling service.

They have already smashed their £10,000 fundraising target with the total now at more than £12,000.

Since setting off, Mark and Daniel have acquired a huge online following with a Facebook group of more than 5,000 supporters and a related Facebook page, which can be used to track their progress.

They hope to reach Lands End in early August.