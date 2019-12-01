Now we're in December and the countdown to Christmas is well and truly upon us many people in Calderdale will be putting up their festive decorations.

We want to find the most festive house in Calderdale. Do you have boxes and boxes of glittering decorations? Do you have so many lights that it looks like Blackpool illuminations?

Do you have the most festive house in Calderdale?

We would love to see it!

We're looking for the most festive house in Calderdale, with everything from animatronic reindeer in the garden to over decorated Christmas trees.

Email your pictures as a JPEG to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet them to us at @HXCourier.

