Enjoy star trek out of this world

Outdoor fans are being invited to join the ultimate outward bound trip as part of the South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival.

A star trek is being staged on Monday, September 9 meeting near Blackshaw Edge, Heptonstall, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landings.

This event is free but you must book in advance.

The walk starts at 8pm and includes hot refreshments.

Amateur astronomer Richard Darn said: “Given clear weather we’ll show people where the first moon astronauts landed, as well as point out the other wonders of the Autumn sky.”

To book places call Richard Darn on 07753 670038 or email richard@richarddarn.com.