Family of teenager Naomi Gough walk from Halifax to Blackpool in her memory

The family of a young woman who was killed in a car crash will lead a team of walkers on a three-day trek in her memory.

Steve and Bev Gough, from Bailiff Bridge, lost their 19-year-old daughter Naomi in the accident in 2007.



Every year since, they have organised the Walk4Naomi which sees a group stepping all the way from Halifax to Blackpool, where Naomi had spent the day before the accident happened in Halifax.



The money raised will go to the charity founded by her parents, the Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation.



Bev said: “Our eldest and dearest participant is 84 years young - Peter Latreche. This year will be the sixth time Peter has taken part and he has high respect from the team of walkers and is known as the legend.”



The walkers - all wearing bright yellow tops - will set off from The Big Blue Frog play gym on Stead Street on Wednesday, heading for Todmorden where they will stop at the White Hart pub before carrying on to Burnley. They expect to arrive in Blackpool two days later.



The money raised will go towards supporting families who have lost children on the roads of West Yorkshire with the cost of funerals. For more information about the charity, visit www.naomicherigoughfoundation.org.uk.