First look at rail station restoration

There was a great turnout at Mytholmroyd Station Building earlier this month as people got to check out the ongoing restoration at the site.

It was the day that phase 1 of remedial works to the Listed Grade 11 building were made public for the members and supporters of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership to inspect.

Keeper of the Key, Derek Brace, Network Rail’s estates manager for England and Wales was introduced to the 25 visitors by Geoff Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell gave a brief outline of the history of the building and its latest ‘update’ together with a safety brief as the building is without amenities e.g. no water, electricity.

A spokesman said: “The overwhelming feeling was that of admiration, excitement and thankfulness for all the work carried out so skilfully and with care by the operatives. We older generation tend to think we no longer have skilled operatives, but seeing the windows, the woodwork and the intricate plaster work it’s very much alive and kicking here in Mytholmroyd.

“Grateful thanks to Network Rail, Arriva North Rail, Hebden Royd Town Council, Calderdale MBC, and ACoRP; also to those charitable bodies who really made it happen.

“Last but not least thank you to our sponsors and volunteers from the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership and trustees of The Station Building, Mytholmroyd.”