Friends of Centre Vale Park will host history walk as part of festival

For the first time Todmorden’s Centre Vale Park is part of Calderdale’s Walk and Ride Festival, which starts this Saturday (September 7).

The Centre Vale walk is held on Sunday (September 8) beginning at 10.30am.

The stroll is a history walk designed to reveal some of the forgotten stories of the park and its woodlands, and it will also include information about the woodland wildlife.

The walk is open to everyone but not suitable for very young children. It is graded by the festival information as moderately difficult.

There are steep slopes and steps as the trail goes into the woodlands.

The Friends of Centre Vale Park volunteers will act as interpreters of the landscape and the lives of some of the people who lived in Centre Vale. Their information is based on three years work the Friends have completed to set up a heritage trail in the park woodland with a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Sarah Pennie, who will lead the walk for the Friends, said: “The Old Coach Yard starts the walk in the early 19th century, but the trail then winds back through time to a quite different world.”

Email sandrpennie@gmail.com for further details.