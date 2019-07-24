Go behind the scenes with Hardcastle Crags woodland rangers

There’s a chance to meet the woodland rangers at Hardcastle Crags this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday (27 and 28 July) between 11am and 4pm, visitors to the National Trust site will be given a special behind the scenes look at how the rangers manage the woodland.

Activities: Various events at the mill courtyard are free.

There will also be guided walks, fun demonstrations and family activities.

The team will be joined by local partners Community Rights of Way Service (C.R.O.W.S), Slow the Flow, Pennine Prospects, Halifax Scientific Society, Mountain Rescue and Calderdale Badger Group.

Visitors will be able to make a mini bug hotel to take home, explore what lives in the mill pond, join in with river sampling, and discover natural curiosities on the nature table.

Free guided walks will take place from the mill at noon (with Slow the Flow volunteers), and 2pm (with the National Trust rangers).

Bird boxes, bug hotels and wildflower seeds collected by the rangers will be on sale to help raise money for woodland conservation.

Activities will take place in the courtyard by the mill and are free.

Car parking is free for National Trust members while a small charge will apply for non-members.

Natalie, a ranger at Hardcastle Crags, said: “It’s great to be able to share our work.

“Quite often we’re hidden away behind the scenes, so this weekend’s a great opportunity for us to let visitors know what we do and show off some of the great machines that help to make our work a little easier.

“Hardcastle Crags is a great place to get closer to nature.

“As well as the Ranger Weekend, family activities will run on weekdays throughout the summer holiday.

“For full details of the summer events visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardcastlecrags or call 01422 846236.”