Halifax mum's 'terror' after returning from Coronavirus-hit northern Italy

A Halifax mum-of-three has spoke of her 'terror' after returning from northern Italy which is now under lockdown due to the Coronavirus.

Karen Parrish Greenwood, 47, of Shelf, returned from northern Italy after a five-day trip to the region which has been at the centre of the country's Coronavirus outbreak.

Lorna Kenneally with Karen Parrish Greenwood at Lake Garda

Italy has now seen 17 confirmed deaths in relation to the pandemic which originated from China's Hubei province, with many holiday-makers being advised to self-isolate themselves when returning home.

Mrs Greenwood said: "I flew out from Manchester Airport on February 20 and when I arrived at Treviso Airport everything was calm.

"The journey home was the polar opposite - it was pandemonium.

"The plane to Manchester was packed and I remember looking around thinking anyone could be carrying this virus back to England with them."

A traveller wearing a mask in Manchester Airport as a precaution to the virus

Mrs Greenwood, who has had to isolate herself from her three children and her husband since returning on Tuesday, said she attended a festival in the Rocchetti area of northern Italy, and visited Lake Garda on February 22.

However, the following day the Italian government announced all festivals were cancelled, and the country's northern region is now on a 14-day Coronavirus lockdown.

"It was terrifying and intimidating," said Mrs Greenwood.

"I have never been so scared at what I saw.

Scenes captured by Mrs Greenwood of northern Italy during her trip

"There were loads of people coming into Treviso Airport wearing masks and I had no idea what was going on.

"There seemed to be a complete lack of anti-bacterial facilities and advice on offer in both Italy and the UK - no wonder it's spreading."

Since returning home, Mrs Greenwood has been following protocol from the UK Government, which advises her to stay at home and avoid contact with the outside world for 14 days.

She said: "I'm choosing to follow the guidance as not to potentially pass anything on."

The festival which Mrs Greenwood attended on Saturday. All festivals in the country were cancelled on the Sunday by the Italian government

As of February 24, a total of 6,536 people have been tested in the UK, of which 6,527 were confirmed negative and nine positive.

These figures come from the Government and Public Health England and do not include the four confirmed cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which arrived in the UK and received test results from Japan.

Based on the World Health Organisation’s declaration that this is a public health emergency of international concern, the UK Chief Medical Officers have raised the risk to the public from low to moderate.



This permits the government to plan for all eventualities, but the risk to individuals remains low.



If you have returned from these areas listed below within the last 14 days please let your manager know. If you develop symptoms, however mild, you should stay indoors at home and avoid contact with other people immediately and call NHS 111.

Iran; specific lockdown areas in northern Italy as designated by the Government of Italy; special care zones in South Korea as designated by the Government of the Republic of South Korea; Hubei province (returned in the past 14 days).