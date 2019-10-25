Hebden Bridge festival looking to reel in short film entries for 2020

The 2020 short film competition has been launched by Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

Film makers have until Sunday, February 9, 2020, to submit their entry for the competition.

The festival will take place from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 March 2020 with new films from the UK and around the world. The short film awards include:

Best Short Film – £500 prize, sponsored by Peter David Properties Hebden Bridge

Best Short Film by a Young Filmmaker (between 18-25 years old) – £300 prize, sponsored by Fox and Goose

Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival director, said: “Cultivating new talent and showcasing the best in short films is a key part of the Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

“We are excited to be partnering with Peter David Properties Hebden Bridge and Fox and Goose and thank them for sponsoring the awards to recognise new talent.”

Go to www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org to find out how to enter the competition.