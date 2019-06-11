Lofty ambitions for former pub

A former public house in Hebden Bridge has been converted into two exclusive apartments and a business unit following significant investment from a local builder.

The original pub formed part of the packhorse route and was located on the cobbled area at the front of the existing building, but it was knocked down in 1894 to make way for the newly invented motor car.

The Hole in the Wall pub.

The owner at the time was the Halifax Brewery and it built a new three storey public house adding a stable block and coach house facing Hebden Beck in 1899. The Hole in the Wall pub fell into disrepair in the late 1980s, and despite several reinventions, no real investment was ever made in the building.

First marketed for sale in 2007, the property didn’t attract much interest due to its condition, until it was bought in 2013. Externally, the building has been returned to its former glory with new feature stonework re-cut and refurbished sliding sash windows put in places. With 20th Century additions and significant investment, the building now has two luxury apartments and a business unit.

One of the stunning apartments at Hebble House, which has outstanding views overlooking Hebden Old Packhorse Bridge and Hebden Beck, is now on the market for £400,000 with Dacre, Son and Hartley.

Philip Garnett, who heads up the Elland office of Dacre, Son and Hartley, said: “Planning took two years and two separate architectural practices to secure permission, but everyone is absolutely delighted with the result. The available apartment is set within the former hay loft of the original stable block and is actually attached to the bridge that gives Hebden its name – so it’s a very special building.”