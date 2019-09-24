Pair right on track for Rotary award

In recognition of 12 years of support for the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership two residents, Geoff and Sue Mitchell, recently received the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge Community Service Award.

Through the Partnership Geoff and Sue have engaged the local community in transforming Mytholmroyd station from little more than a bare platform with an empty run down building to an attractive transport hub.

A spokesman said: “Since starting the partnership they have extended their work and have given youngsters an understanding of railway safety, and the value of the station via the connections to the area’s cities.”