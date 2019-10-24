Publication focuses on Todmorden’s extraordinary history and landscape

A new book, entitled Todmorden Extraordinary, explores the landscape, buildings, history and people of the town.

The publication, by Jim Saunders, showcases Tomorden in 144 pages of beautifully printed text and photographs.

The book had been a work in progress for around 10 years until an unsuccessful heart operation in February this year.

The author was looking for something to do while stuck in his home and remembered that he had this publication to complete.

Mr Saunders took his first photo of the town back in 1973, on his dad’s Voigtlander bellows camera.

Back then, he says, he was wide-eyed teenager from the soft south of England, exploring the Pennines on his bike.

However, 10 years later he found himself living in the town, working as head ranger for West Yorkshire County Council.

He will be giving an illustrated talk covering Todmorden Extraordinary on Saturday, November 2 at the Todmorden Book Festival.